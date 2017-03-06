March 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bentall Kennedy recently hired a senior vice president and vice president in its Chicago office.

Reagan Pratt jas joined the firm as senior vice president of client relations and product development. He joins Bentall Kennedy from Harrison Street Securities, where he was a principal. He founded Harrison Street’s predecessor company Transwestern Securities Management in 2005.

Dave Erfort joined Bentall Kennedy as vice president of client relations and product development. Most recently, Erfort was a senior vice president of marketing and client service at Quest Investment Management, an equity firm based in Portland, Oregon.

Tags | Bentall Kennedy, Chicago, company news, Dave Erfort, Illinois, Investment, Reagan Pratt

