International design firm Ware Malcomb recently promoted Cameron Trefry to principal of the firm’s Chicago office. In this role, Trefry will be responsible for the overall growth and management of the firm’s Chicago operations, in addition to overseeing all projects in the Midwest.

Trefry began his career at Ware Malcomb in the firm’s Denver office in 2005. The following year he relocated to Chicago, where he was promoted three times, most recently to regional director in 2014. Trefry has extensive experience in all facets of architecture and has worked on a wide variety of projects including industrial, warehouse, manufacturing, R&D, commercial office, medical, and corporate office.

Tags | Cameron Trefry, Chicago, company news, Illinois, industrial, Ware Malcomb

