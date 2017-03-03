March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

A Tru hotel by Hilton will soon open in the Streets of St. Charles, a mixed-use development in St. Charles, Missouri, that is owned and being developed by Cullinan Properties.

Tru by Hilton Hotel is a newly launched Hilton brand. Construction of the new hotel at the Streets of St. Charles is now underway, with an official ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for March 23.

The hotel, owned by St. Charles Hotel Associates and managed by Kinseth Hospitality Companies, will be located at the south end of the property. It will feature 87 guest rooms in a five-story building.

Tags | Cullinan Properties, Hilton, hospitality, hotel, Missouri, St. Charles, Tru hotel

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com