Matt Davis has joined the capital markets advisory group at Colliers International|Cleveland. He will work in the self-storage national practice group.

Davis brings more than 24 years of experience to his new position. Since 2007, Davis served as president of Davis, Ferguson & Associates, completing valuation and consulting services on properties throughout Northeast Ohio.

Tags | Cleveland, Colliers International, company news, Matt Davis, Ohio, self storage

