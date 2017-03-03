March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Angela Moore has been made a partner in the Edina, Minnesota, interior design and architecture firm bdh+young interiors|architecture.

Moore brings 16 years of experience to her new position. During her career, she has dedicated herself to research, management and finding client-driven solutions within the healthcare arena.

Angela Moore, bdh+young, Edina, Minnesota

