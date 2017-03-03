March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

McShane Construction Company was recently awarded the fourth phase of The Lodge of Northbrook by developer Essex Communities. This fourth phase is the final stage of construction at the senior housing community at 2244 Founders Drive in Northbrook, Illinois.

McShane has already completed the original 58-unit first phase of the project, the 20-unit second phase and the 18-unit third phase. The final phase of the community will include 60 independent-living apartmnents and eight assited-living units.

The new units will be built on the north end of the property.

The 150,000-square-foot fourth phase will include amenities such as an expanded fitness center and an additional dining room, commercial kitchen and salon. It also provides expanded parking with 66 garage spaces and 42 surface parking spaces.

Tags | construction, Essex Communities, Illinois, McShane Construction Company, Multifamily, Northbrook, seniors housing

