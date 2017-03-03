March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael Warren has been appointed to the board of directors of commercial lender Walker & Dunlop. This move expands the company’s board to eight directors.

Warren is the managing principal and chief executive of Albright Stonebridge Group, an advisory and commercial diplomacy firm. He also serves on the board of the Commonfund, an institutional investment firm, and is chairman of the audit committee of the board of directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

During the first term of Pres. Obama’s administration, Warren held the sole of senior advisor in the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Michael Warren, Walker & Dunlop

