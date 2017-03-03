March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Business veteran Bob Marcusse has joined the Kansas City, Missouri, office of CBRE as a senior vice president.

Marcusse spent 25 years leading the Kansas City Area Development Council, was named one of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers in 2015 and led the council’s OneKC campaign.

While with the council, Marcusse and his team attracted companies that pledged more than 50,000 new jobs to the Kansas City area, sparking almost $5 billion of investments.

Tags | Bob Marcusse, CBRE, company news, Kansas City, Missouri

