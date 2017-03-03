March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Heather Harrell has joined the real estate management services practice group at Colliers International|Cleveland. She will oversee the management of almost 1 million square feet of retail and medical space in the Cleveland market.

Harrell brings more than 12 years of property management experience to her new position. She previously worked as a regional property manager for Crescendo Commercial Realty.

Tags | Cleveland, Colliers International, company news, healthcare, Heather Harrell, Ohio, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com