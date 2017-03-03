March 03, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jack Rosenberg, national director of the Colliers Logistics and Transportation Solutions Group in Chicago, has been named a Colliers International Everest Club honoree, recognizing him as being among one of the top 10 percent of producers from the company’s Americas region.

“This is a great honor,” said Rosenberg, in a written statement. “I am excited about the coming year and look forward to helping our clients find innovative solutions to the challenges they face in a highly competitive global shipping and transportation world.”

Rosenberg has experience in landlord representation, brokerage/tenant representation, industrial and logistics. His clients include Arvato, AVON, Best Buy, Bridgestone and Lawson Products.

Tags | Chicago, Colliers International, company news, Illinois, industrial, Jack Rosenberg

