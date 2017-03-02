March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan brokers Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely and Jason Makowski facilitated the lease of more than 2,300 square foot of space for American Dream Home Improvement’s first West Michigan location at 3940 Broadmoor Avenue SE near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

American Dream Home Improvement, based in Downers Grove, Illinois, is a market leader in the exterior home repair and storm restoration industry.

ADHI expects to open is Grand Rapids location March 1. The company anticipates the branch will create several new jobs for the community, in inspection and sales, as well as subcontracted positions.

Tags | Grand Rapids, Jason Makowski, Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely, Michigan, NAI Wisinski of West Michigan, Office, Retail

