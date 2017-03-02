March 02, 2017 | Dan Rafter | Print Article | Email this Article

Detroit is in the middle of a steady rebuild. That was the message shared by the biggest names during the third annual Detroit Commercial Real Estate Summit held by REJournals.com.

The event, held Feb. 22 at the One Woodward building in downtown Detroit, attracted more than 200 attendees, all who came to hear Detroit’s top commercial real estate pros share their thoughts on the health of the local office, industrial, retail and multifamily markets.

Speakers at the event included David Wilkins, Pillar, a Division of SunTrust; David Ferszt, Village Green; Krista Capp, Bedrock; Kevin Dillon, Berkadia Real Estate; and Alexander Levine, Horizon Real Estate Group Advisors.

Bill O’Connor, CBRE; Barry Swatsenbarg, Colliers International; Matthew Farrell, CORE Partners; Brett Stuntz, AKT Peerless Environmental Services; Jared Friedman, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions; and Marc Nassif, BBG.

Dan Mullen, Bedrock; Richard Broder, Broder & Sachse Real Estate; Nathan Forbes, The Forbes Company; Dennis Bernard, Bernard Financial Group; and emcee Jennifer Chambers, Plante Moran.

Tags | Detroit, industrial, Jennifer Chambers, Michigan, Multifamily, Office, Plante Moran, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com