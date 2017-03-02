March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The EDC Business & Community Partners in St. Charles County, Missouri, has named Jim Curran to its board of directors. Curran is executive vice president of the Electrical Connection, and has more than 30 years of experience in economic development.

The Electrical Connection is a labor-management partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Curran develops business opportunities for IBEW/NECA statewide by working with organizations advancing Missouri’s economic development, energy and technology needs. He is board secretary for the Hawthorn Foundation and also serves its executive committee. Curran is also vice chair and executive committee member for the Missouri Energy Initiative, which sets energy policy for the state.

In addition, Curran’s board service includes the Missouri Partnership, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) – Gateway Chapter, the U.S. Green Building Council-Missouri Chapter (USGBC), Univerdant Sustainability Network, LLC, the Construction Forum Education Foundation STEM Committee, and the St. Louis Regional Chamber Energy and Environmental Committee.

Tags | company news, economic development, Jim Curran, Missouri, St. Charles County

