March 02, 2017

Bruce Carlson has joined Minneapolis’ Westwood Professional Services as a senior project manager.

Carlson brings a history as a real estate developer, owner’s representative and project manager to his new position

“Having worked with the Westwood team on several projects, I can acknowledge first-hand their focus and expertise, and how they work to maintain their clients’ satisfaction and exceed their expectations. I believe in the company’s mission and look forward to going out and carrying Westwood’s banner,” Carlson said in a written statement.

