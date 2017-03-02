March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Midwest Industrial Funds recently purchased a 106,000-square-foot, four-building multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Batavia, Illinois, from a private seller.

The properties are located at 175 Hubbard, 900 Paramount, 902 Paramount and 950 Paramount in the Fox Valley Center for Industry Business Park in Batavia.

The portfolio was about 75 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of the purchase. Midwest Industrial plans improvements to the parking lot, exterior facades and interior units.

Michael Androwich Jr. of Lee & Associates is marketing the remaining 15,480-square-foot building at 902 Paramount for sale or lease.

