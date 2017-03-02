March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hoffman Commercial Real Estate is now the largest owner of commercial real estate in Chicago’s North Shore suburbs. The company achieved this honor after purchasing three commercial properties and placing three more under contract in February of this year.

Five new addresses in the Chicago North Shore suburb of Winnetka and one in Wilmette will increase Hoffman Commercial Real Estate’s portfolio to 16 properties. The greatest concentration of these is along Lincoln Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Winnetka.

New properties acquired by HCRE include 501 Chestnut Street, 561 Lincoln Street and 585 Lincoln Street, with 874 Green Bay Road and 723 Elm Street in Winnetka and 1215 Washington Avenue in Wilmette under contract. HCRE also owns commercial properties in Kenilworth and Lake Forest.

Tags | Chicago, Hoffman Commercial Real Estate, Illinois, Kenilworth, Lake Forest, Retail, Wilmette, Winnetka

