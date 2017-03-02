March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Beau Taggart has joined the Columbus, Ohio, office of Cushman & Wakefield as an associate. He will work with the office’s industrial team.

Before joining Cushman & Wakefield, Taggart worked for Taggart Management and Real Estate Services. He has more than five years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Has three years of experience as a commission-only commercial broker.

Tags | Beau Taggart, Columbus, company news, Cushman & Wakefield, industrial, Ohio

