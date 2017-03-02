March 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kevin Marschall has joined the retail partnerships division of the Chicago office of CBRE as a store-within-a-store specialist.

Marschall has generated $11 million in annual net income as a result of new business partnerships with restaurants, demonstration vendors, auto service providers, financial services and travel partners.

The store-within-a-store format is a marketing, merchandising and co-branding strategy used by big box/department store managers to monetize underperforming retail space.

Marschall previously served as director of business development and strategic partnerships for licensed business with Sears Holding Corporation.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, company news, Illinois, Kevin Marschall, Retail

