A 17-unit, two-building, mixed-use portfolio on the northeast corner of 18th & Carpenter Street in Chicago became one of the Pilsen neighborhood’s largest portfolio deals to close, thanks to the work done by SVN|Chicago Commercial.

Angelo Labriola and Paul Cawthon of SVN|Chicago Commercial were the sole commercial real estate advisors in this off-market transaction. The portfolio sold for $1.825 million.

This sale marks the team’s 34th transaction in the neighborhood during the past few years. The team is set to close on additional properties in the coming weeks.

