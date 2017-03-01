March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group’s Chase Tower parking garage at 525 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee has undergone a multi-million-dollar revitalization and is now under the management of Secure Parking USA.

The garage consists of ample parking spaces and multiple covered walkways that connect it to The Shoppes of Grand Avenue, Marriott Residence Inn, Riverside Theater and a number of eateries in downtown Milwaukee.

As part of the revitalization, the parking garage received structural upgrades, a brand new parking access system, new and improved lighting, as well as new signage, including updated A frames, direction signs, entrance signs and exterior signs.

Directly connected to the parking garage, Chase Tower is currently undergoing renovations to its common areas on the first and second floor, which will include new seating areas.

Tags | construction, Farbman Group, Milwaukee, Office, parking, Wisconsin

