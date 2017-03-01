March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Apartment development and management company Dominium has promoted Jordan Richter to development associate at its home office in Plymouth, Minnesota.

In his new role, Richter will be responsible for overseeing design and construction, securing financing and placing equity for investments in new and existing apartment communities throughout the United States.

Previously, Richter was a staff associate for Dominium, where he was responsible for assisting project partners with new project development and financing, financial underwriting and property research for new developments and acquisitions. Prior to that, Richter was a corporate banking associate for PNC Bank.

Richter has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He currently resides in Minneapolis.

Tags | company news, Dominium, Jordan Richter, Minnesota, Multifamily, Plymouth

