Kraus-Anderson Construction Company has completed a major warehouse addition for Dahlheimer Beverage at 3360 Chelsea Road West in Monticello, Minnesota.

The 97,250-square-foot expansion nearly doubles the size of Dahlheimer’s warehouse.

The expansion of the beer distributor’s existing warehouse and office space was designed by HDA Architects. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Gabriel Project Management is the owner’s representative.

The new addition was performed while the distributor was in full operation. Construction was completed in a tight schedule of only 22 weeks and included the installation of approximately 32,000 square feet of in-floor heating systems in the truck wash bays and truck drive-thru bay.

