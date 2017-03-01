March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Des Plaines, Illinois-based Peak Construction Corporation celebrated its 20th anniversary Feb. 23 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville. A total of 200 guests attended.

“Thank you to everyone who made these 20 years possible,” said Michael Sullivan, chief executive officer and founder of Peak Construction, during the event. “I couldn’t be prouder to celebrate this achievement with all of you tonight.”

Peak Construction Corporation is a design-build general contractor working in the industrial, office, healthcare, hospitality and construction-management sectors.

