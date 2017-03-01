March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield signed an agreement with retailer Pier 1 Imports earlier this year to manage the company’s lease portfolio of more than 1,000 stores with 10 million square feet across the United States and Canada.

“The onset of e-commerce has prompted every retailer in the United States to take a strategic look at how they marry e-commerce with brick-and-mortar stores,” said Bret Bunnet, executive managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, in a written statement.

Pier 1 Imports began in 1962 with a single store in San Mateo, California. Pier 1 offers home furnishings and decor.

