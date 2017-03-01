March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group promoted three of its office advisory professionals in its Cincinnati office.

Scott Yards, John Eckert and Travis Likes, who work as a team to represent office tenants, landlords and developers in Cincinnait, each received promotions. Yards and Eckert were named senior vice presidents, while Likes was promoted to first vice president.

With more than 50 years of combined office sales and lease experience, Yards, Eckert and Likes closed $129 million in local transactions in 2016 alone. These transactions totaled 1.5 million square feet.

The team members have consistently earned membership in the Greater Cicinnati Board of Realtors’ Top Producers Club.

Tags | CBRE, Cincinnati, company news, John Eckert, Ohio, Scott Yards, Travis Likes

