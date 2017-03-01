March 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brennan Investment Group, LLC recently purchased a manufacturing and distribution facility at 2395 Greenleaf Avenue in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

The building is completely leased to National Metal Fabricators, a producer of sheet metal fabrication, angle ring manufacturing and specialty custom rolling.

The 46,741-square-foot property serves as the corporate headquarters of National Metal Fabricators.

