February 28, 2017 | Staff Writer

St. Louis-based construction firm S.M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Jackie Tripi to project engineer.

Tripi joined S. M. Wilson 10 years ago as a project coordinator. She has worked on a variety of project teams for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She most recently worked on a public high school and fire station.

Tripi has 22 years of construction industry experience.

Tags | company news, construction, Jackie Tripi, Missouri, St. Louis

