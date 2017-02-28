February 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors recently brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail center at 5111 Main St. in Mishawaka, Indiana. The property sold for $4.25 million.

The retail center is 100-percent occupied by Potbelly, Ossip Optometry and Pie Five. Meijer is a shadow anchor of the property.

Chad Firsel, president of Quantum Real Estate Advisors, represented the seller in this deal.

Tags | Chad Firsel, Indiana, Mishawaka, Quantum Real Estate Advisors, Retail

