February 28, 2017

Tracy Hart, president of St. Louis-based general contractor Tarlton Corp., has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre Legal Board of Directors.

Hart leads the general contracting and construction management firm, which generated 2016 revenues of $171 million. Tarlton is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise.

Hart earned her bachelor’s degree in English and communication at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She serves as a board member for the Saint Louis Science Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Regional Chamber, Webster University and The Muny.

Tags | company news, Midwest BankCentre, Missouri, St. Louis, Tarlton Corp., Tracy Hart

