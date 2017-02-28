February 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank has been named the exclusive broker in the sale of 7601 Durand Avenue, a 378,800-square-foot distribution warehouse located in Sturtevant, Wisconsin.

7601 Durand Avenue consists of about 23 acres, and is the largest warehouse currently available in Racine County. NGKF was hired on behalf of ownership to market the property for sale. Senior managing directors Sergio Chapa and Michael Prost, in cooperation with senior managing director Corey Chase, will lead the marketing efforts.

“This is a rare and exciting opportunity for qualified users to acquire a large ‘headquarters’ warehouse offering the ability for further expansion,” said Chase, in a written statement. “Investors will benefit from the low real estate taxes, proximity to I-94 and capability for trailer storage.”

Located 35 minutes south of Milwaukee and 55 minutes north of Chicago O’Hare International Airport, 7601 Durand Avenue offers easy access to Interstate-94 and both major markets. Originally built in 1972, with additions in 1995 and 1997, the property features 48,000 square feet of office space, 25-foot ceiling height, 20 exterior dock doors, 10 interior dock doors, one drive-in door and trailer storage.

Tags | Corey Chase, industrial, Michael Prost, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, O'Hare, Sergio Chapa, Sturtevant, Wisconsin

