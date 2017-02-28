February 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman represented Ashley Capital in its recent sale of a 12-building industrial park in just south of the Chicago CBD.

Pat Sullivan, Chris Gary and Ryan Chambers with NAI Hiffman represented the owner, Ashley Capital, in the disposition.

The industrial park — the Calumet Business Center — is located at 1535 E. 98th St. in Chicago. It is made up of more than 2.07 million square feet.

The buyer and sales price remain undisclosed.

