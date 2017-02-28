February 28, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

St. Louis-based Midas Hospitality recently promoted Leann Weaver to serve as the company’s new hotel opening and national sales director.

Weaver will oversee the presales efforts of all Midas hotels in development.

Before this position, Weaver served as director of sales at Midas Hospitality’s Holiday Inn Airport West. She has nearly 25 years of hospitality industry experience.

Tags | company news, hospitality, Leann Weaver, Missouri, St. Louis

