February 28, 2017

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building at 20750 Chesley Drive in Farmington, Michigan.

The seller, MP Company, LLC, sold the building to Norton Industries, LLC.

Paul Feldman, vice president of brokerage services at Friedman, represented the purchaser in this transaction.

Tags | Detroit, Farmington, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, industrial, Michigan, Paul Feldman

