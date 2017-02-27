February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Multifamily development the Lofts at Mayo Park in Rochester, Minnesota, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 21. The ribbon-cutting marks the opening of the market-rate apartment complex.

The site is located within the Destination Medical Center Development District located between 107 and 121 Sixth Ave. SE. The four-story project is being developed by Helen and Chris Roland, trustees of the George F. Pougiales Trust. Welsh Construction worked with the Rolands to execute their vision for the short-term and extended-stay residential development near Mayo Clinic.

The ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, included remarks from Laurie Ackerman, Director of Sales and Marketing for Opportunity Services and Chamber Ambassador; Helen and Chris Roland, trustees of the George F. Pougiales Trust; and Judy Braatz, Membership Development Director at the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re always happy to have additional housing choices in Rochester. The Destination Medical Center Initiative will generate tens of thousands of new jobs. The workforce needed to fill those jobs will require a myriad of housing options,” said Rob Miller, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

The development features 29 units, and was designed by Minneapolis-based Snow Kreilich Architects. Amenities of the Lofts at Mayo Park include modern exterior finishes, underground parking, roof deck patios, a glass-front lobby and conference room and private patios and balconies. Additionally, 14 of the 29 units are fully-furnished for future tenants.

The development is located on Mayo Memorial Park, one of Rochester’s oldest and most well-connected parks. The building’s common spaces provide expansive views of the park, the Zumbro River and downtown Rochester.

Tags | Lofts at Mayo Park, Minnesota, Multifamily, Rochester, Welsh Construction

