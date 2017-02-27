February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Autumn Psaros has joined Naperville, Illinois-based Caton Commercial Real Estate Group as a senior vice president.

Psaros is an experienced commercial real estate broker with an extensive list of successful transactions for national, regional and local clients. She more than tripled retail agency representation work in Northern Indiana in less than two years.

Psaros has more than 12 years of retail leasing and consulting experience.

Tags | Autumn Psaros, Caton Commercial Real Estate Group, company news, Illinois, Naperville

