February 27, 2017

NAI Hiffman has represented owner Century 21 in a new lease transaction at Green Meadows Shopping Center at 4-140 Lake Street in Addison, Illinois.

Anytime Fitness will occupy 6,000 square feet in the 180,129-square-foot retail center, bringing its occupancy to 92 percent.

NAI Hiffman’s Dan Hiffman and Jana Foreman represented Century 21 in the transaction, and Rob Runyon and Jim Runyon with Franchise Real Estate represented Anytime Fitness.

Tags | Addison, Dan Hiffman, Franchise Real Estate, Illinois, Jana Foreman, Jim Runyon, NAI Hiffman, Retail, Rob Runyon

