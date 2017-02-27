February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Edina, Minnesota-based architecture and interior design firm bdh+young has added a new member to its leadership team.

Sue Kimal has joined the firm as a project manager, bringing 23 years of experience in the design industry to her new position.

Kimal has experience fulfilling clients’ goals, budgets and schedules.

Tags | bdh+young, company news, Edina, Minnesota, Sue Kimal

