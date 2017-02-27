February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap senior managing director Lori Schneider has arranged the $46 million sale of a 1.025-million-square-foot Best Buy distribution center in Findlay, Ohio.

Schneider exclusively represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a national real estate investment trust.

The property is Best Buy’s second-largest distribution facility, and serves as one of the retailer’s regional distribution hubs for e-commerce and direct store fulfillment operations.

“The market was receptive to the property as net-leased distribution centers are a desirable asset class,” said Schneider, in a written statement. “E-commerce, which is the fastest-growing sector in the retail industry, fuels the need for warehousing and distribution centers.”

Schneider was Marcus & Millichap’s top agent for the sale of multi-tenant retail properties nationwide in 2016.

Tags | Best Buy, distribution, Findlay, industrial, Lori Schneider, Marcus & Millichap, Ohio

