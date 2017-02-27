February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Construction-management firm IMPACT Strategies has begun asbestos remediation and demolition as part of a major renovation project at the city hall building in Belleville, Illinois.

The project will be ongoing until the summer of 2017. The goal of $4.5 million project is to expand and modernize Belleville’s existing city hall facilities.

The project’s first phase involves the removal of asbestos throughout the building, as well as changes to its exterior and interior to make it ADA accessible. Renovations also include updates to the main administration areas on the first and second floors; significant security enhancements in the Council Chambers; and the addition of a balcony in the chambers to provide increased seating capacity. The renovation project is being done in collaboration with The Lawrence Group Architects of St. Louis, Inc.

Earlier last year IMPACT Strategies completed construction of Belleville’s new $15 million police department headquarters located at 720 W. Main Street. The project enabled the City to provide a solution for the outdated, overcrowded building that has housed police headquarters and City Hall offices since 1957.

Tags | Belleville, construction, Illinois, IMPACT Strategies

