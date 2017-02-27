February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dougherty Mortgage LLC recently closed a $6.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinance of Legacy Village at Notre Dame, a 14-unit market-rate student-housing property in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fannie Mae 12-year-term loan has a 30-year amortization schedule, and was arranged through a partnership with Old Capital Lending and Dougherty’s Minneapolis and Vienna, Virginia, offices for borrower RWD Campus Developments, LLC.

Tags | Dougherty Mortgage, finance, Indiana, Multifamily, Notre Dame, South Bend

