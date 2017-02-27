February 27, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Airtex, with the help of Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield, leased 70,000 square feet of industrial space at 4174 Powell Drive in Shawnee, Kansas, to Amarr Company, d/b/a Entrematic.

Marilyn Bittenbender of Colliers International represented the tenant. Whitney Kerr and Robb Holland of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord in the transaction.

Tags | Colliers International, Cushman & Wakefield, industrial, Kansas, Marilyn Bittenbender, Robb Holland, Shawnee, Whitney Kerr

