February 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reed Construction recently completed a corporate headquarters for Medline Industries, Inc. at 3 Lakes Drive in Northfield, Illinois. Renovations encompassed more than 530,000 square feet in the space that formerly housed Kraft Food’s corporate headquarters.

Medline is a global medical supply manufacturer and distributor, providing products and clinical solutions to hospitals, physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, nursing homes, home care and retail. This new space will strengthen the company’s ability to keep up with the rapidly changing healthcare environment and provide employees with a highly collaborative work environment.

Reed Construction was selected by MB Real Estate and Medline to complete the project, which included an interior demolition and re-build of the large existing space. The workspace areas include both open layouts as well as private offices.

The space also features a large break area, cafeteria and various meeting and breakout rooms for employee use. Design features of the new headquarters include a number of unique, brand-centric displays including a massive 3-story millwork installation; complete with a custom art piece and Medline signage. Upon completion, more than half of the employees formerly located at One Medline Place in Mundelein, Illinois made the move to the new headquarters. The former campus will remain open to support aspects of the business.

Project Executive Jason Gunderson led the project team for Reed Construction. He was joined by Project Manager Chris Ashman, Assistant Project Manager Kari Hanson, Senior Project Superintendent Jay Crane and Project Superintendent Michael Whited. Architectural services were provided by Partners by Design. MB Real Estate served as the owner’s representative.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Medline, Northfield, Office, Reed Construction

