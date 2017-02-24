February 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

White Bear Heights Senior Living will open April 3. The three-story, 138,000-square-foot development is located on the northeast corner of Centerville Road and Highway 96 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

The senior community is owned by national property development firm Oppidan Investment Company, and is managed by Ebenezer Management Services, which provides daily operational and management services.

Built by Engelsma Construction and designed by Pope Architects, White Bear Heights offers seniors a variety of housing solutions, ranging from independent living to customized assisted living options, including care and services that are available 24/7.

The 112-unit senior community consists of 82 senior living apartments and 30 memory care apartments. Tours of the model apartment are now available and can be scheduled by calling 651-653-3288.

White Bear Heights features chef-prepared meals served restaurant style, heated underground parking, bistro, club lounge, hair salon and spa, and library. The community also includes a private dining room, community room, game room, and fitness center offering classes and wellness programs.

Tags | Ebenezer Management Services, Minnesota, Multifamily, Oppidan Investment Company, seniors housing, White Bear Lake

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com