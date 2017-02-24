February 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently closed the sale of All Around Storage, a 45,600-rentable-square-foot, self-storage facility in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Sean M. Delaney, Michael A. Mele and Jon Ruzicka, investment specialists at Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Jason Hornik and Greg Price, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office.

All Around Storage is located at W12908 State Road 16, the major artery connecting the Wisconsin Dells and Portage communities. Built in 2013, the facility’s seven, single-story storage buildings were comprised of 246 non-climate controlled, drive-up units with wide driveways for easy loading and unloading. The parcel consists of six acres and has the potential to significantly expand upon its present vacant acre

Tags | Jon Ruzicka, Marcus & Millichap, Michael Mele, Sean Delaney, self storage, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Dells

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com