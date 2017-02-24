February 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Law firm DLA Piper has moved its Chicago office to River Point, a 52-story office tower at 444 W. Lake St. along the Chicago River. The office had previously been located at 203 N. LaSalle.

The new building is in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. DLA Piper announced it would move to the West Loop in 2013 and is leasing about 175,000 square feet in the 1.05-million-square-foot tower, with options to add more space.

The firm occupies the ninth through 16th floors in the tower, which meets LEED® GOLD standards and was designed by Pickard Chilton architecture studio.

“We’re excited to be in the heart of one of Chicago’s most vibrant areas and to have a facility that is so well-suited for the needs of a modern law firm,” said David Mendelsohn, managing partner of DLA Piper in Chicago, in a written statement. “Our new layout accommodates the needs of a diverse, multi-generational workforce while allowing us to improve efficiency and client service. We are thrilled to be here.”

DLA Piper was represented in the transaction by JLL and Cushman & Wakefield. The real estate developers involved included Hines Interests L.P., Ivanhoe Cambridge and Larry Levy.

Tags | Chicago, Cushman & Wakefield, David Mendelsohn, DLA Piper, Illinois, JLL, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com