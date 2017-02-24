February 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Loren Souers has joined the Kalamazoo, Michigan, office of Signature Associates as a sales associate.

Before starting his real estate career, Souers gained experience in recruitment, sales and office management while working with medical and dental practices.

Tags | company news, Kalamazoo, Loren Souers, Michigan, Signature Associates

