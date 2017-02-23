February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Barry Company helped close the purchase of a 13,204-square-foot industrial building in the Milwaukee market.

EF Real Estate II, LLC has purchased the building at 7025 S. 10th St. in the North Branch Industrial Park in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Grainger Industrial Supply formerly occupied the building. An undisclosed company will lease the building from EF Real Estate II.

David Barry of the Barry Company represented the buyer in this deal.

Tags | David Barry, industrial, Milwaukee, The Barry Company, Wisconsin

