February 23, 2017

SVN|Chicago Commercial was recently named the top office out of more than 200 SVN offices globally.

SVN Chicago finished 2016 with seven advisors ranked among the top-producing 100 SVN advisors internationally. Scott Maesel, managing director and top producer at SVN Chicago, was named Innovator of the Year, an award given to one advisor for introducting new methods at SVN. The Chicago office and advisors were honored at the SVN Annual Conference on Feb. 9 in Tampa, Florida.

By expanding the firm’s reach geographically and through varied product type, SVN Chicago has been able to increase its revenue. Even though commercial real estate in Chicago was down 18 percent in 2016 from 2015 according to Real Capital Analytics, SVN Chicago was able to increase its own production and transaction volume 12 percent over the year.

Tags | Chicago, company news, Illinois, industrial, Scott Maesel, SVN|Chicago

