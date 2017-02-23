February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman recently helped broker a new lease at TransAm Plaza in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, for Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC.

NAI Hiffman vice president Aubrey VanReken represented healthcare information systems developer Streamline Healthcare Solutions in its 3,091-square-foot transaction.

VanReken worked closely with the tenant to identify options for the medical tech company to upgrade its office space and gain more building amenities for its employees at its new location.

Tags | Aubrey VanReken, Illinois, NAI Hiffman, Oakbrook Terrace, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com