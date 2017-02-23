February 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales team recently brokered the sale of Oak Brook Square in Flint, Michigan. Atlanta-based RCG Ventures purchased the 152,073-square-foot center for $14.2 million.

Oak Brook Square is located just north of the northwest corner of Linden and Miller Roads in the Flint area’s largest regional trade zone and directly across the street from the Genesee Valley Mall. The center is anchored by Hobby Lobby and TJ Maxx, and is complemented by national tenants including Dollar Tree, Shoe Carnival, Buffalo Wild Wings, Plato’s Closet and Sally Beauty Supply.

Ben Wineman of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, in cooperation with Daniel Stern of Mid-America Real Estate – Michigan, Inc., was the exclusive broker in the transaction on behalf of the seller, Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Tags | Ben Wineman, Daniel Stern, Flint, Michigan, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, Retail

